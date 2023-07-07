GDOT gives update on I-16 construction, new lane shift happening Sunday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a years-long project that’s impacted thousands of drivers along I-16 in parts of Chatham County.

The I-16 widening project is adding a lane in both directions on a seven mile stretch of the roadway from I-95 to I-516.

GDOT officials say they expect full I-16 capacity by summer 2024.

Until then, expect more roadwork.

“Continued work to install the roadbeds, prepare for asphalt paving, some concrete work, in addition to the barrier wall being erected,” said Kyle Collins with GDOT Communications.

Lane closures and shifts have plagued drivers along this stretch since the project began in early 2020.

And they’ll continue this weekend.

Drivers along I-95 southbound can expect a new lane shift at I-16 on Sunday so that crews can move forward with demolition work on the old 95 overpass.

“You’re still going to have the same amount of lanes, if you’re going 95 southbound headed through the area, but you are going to be shifted to allow us to continue to complete that new infrastructure there at the bridge over 16.”

This follows the completion of the turbine ramps at the 16 and 95 interchange this spring.

GDOT says another major milestone is on the horizon as the new Tremont and Bunger Pit Road bridges are expect to open this fall.

Road crews say it’s all in an effort to accommodate for growth...a $300 million project includes 12 bridge replacements, tech upgrades, and 240 light installations.

“Everyone that lives in this area knows how much the traffic has increased, not only everyday travel, but the freight traffic with the growth at the ports.”

There’s a lot more than just what you see with a few bridges and ramps out there.”

Another project impacting drivers along I-16 has been the Dean Forest bridge replacement at exit 160.

GDOT says that work should be wrapped up by year’s end.

Until then, drivers can expect continuing lane closures and possible delays.

