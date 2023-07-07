Grant from CDC helps Savannah non-profit share information about Covid-19 resources

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Health District officials are happy to hear COVID cases are down. But, they say not enough people are getting their recommended series of vaccines.

The Coastal Health District director is hoping more people will say yes to the COVID-19 vaccine but they’re seeing less people come into these rooms and get vaccinated. Healthy Savannah, a non-profit, is working on that by getting information out to different groups in the community.

A grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) makes sharing information on vaccines and testing for COVID and the flu possible for Healthy Savannah.

The REACH grant, geared towards Black and Hispanic communities, helps their organization tackle a historically negative relationship with medicine.

“There’s a high level of distrust among those populations.”

They have more than 50 community advocates spreading the correct information about vaccines and other health measures.

“Sometimes they’re just talking to people they see on the bus or in the grocery store, other times they set up tables at events in their neighborhoods,” REACH grant coordinator, Nichele Hoskins said.

“I think people get a little fatigued with us. It’s like, ‘here come the public health people again. They’re always talking about pushing vaccines. They’re pushing this or that and it’s not that bad anymore I’m hearing.’ So having a community partner out there that’s kind of spreading that same positive message, sharing accurate information to let people know things are better but they’re not over,” Coastal Health District Director Dr. Bonzo Reddick said.

You can get vaccinated at the Department of Health for free. Just schedule an appointment.

