Grant to help fund repairs to historic school house in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The restoration of a century-old Savannah schoolhouse is one step closer to reality.

The National Parks Service is giving the city $50,000 to help restore the old Terrance Springs building.

The doors are boarded up, the grass is overgrown and many of the facilities are in need of repairs. That’s why the city says this money is so important in preserving the school’s history.

“It was a real community landmark and very important to residents over there,” Savannah Municipal Archives Director Luciana Spracher said.

She said the school was completed in 1926 and served African American youth in Chatham County, who at the time weren’t allowed in most public education buildings.

“They had to fight for the school and the role it played during the years it was open,” Spracher said.

The grant money will help the city get a step closer to construction by funding building assessments, developing rehabilitation plans and drawing up architectural designs.

The school was renamed in the 50′s for Pearl Lee Smith and housed the Oglethorpe Charter until 2012.

Many in the city say they have connections to the building, including Mayor Van Johnson.

“My grandmother, for many years, was a school crossing guard for Pearl Lee Smith school. This area is very special to me personally and we’re committed to making sure that we retain that history,” Mayor Johnson said.

For Spracher, the work is about restoring the building’s past as new development like the Enmarket Arena, continues in the area.

“I think it means a lot to people who look at it and recall it as, ‘this was important, this played a role in my life growing up,’ and being able to see that return to the community for future generations to have,” Spracher said.

The city said they’ll seek public input for what types of programs the building should house in the future.

For decades, the city has described this building as an asset saying they hope to return this building to an active community space.

