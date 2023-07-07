Hot again with spotty afternoon showers and storms

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll start out our Friday on a dry note with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures warm to the lower 90s by noon with heat index values already in the lower triple digits. Highs reach the mid 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees during the afternoon. The afternoon and evening look a bit more unsettled with showers and storms developing. Our severe threat is low, but heavy downpours could lead to isolated flooded areas.

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will once again be near 105 degrees. Sunday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Both days present a continued chance of afternoon downpours extending into the evening.

A weak front will be in the area heading into next week, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms. The coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday continues to be great, as our trend of afternoon showers and storms continues. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

