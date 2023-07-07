Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Hot again with spotty afternoon showers and storms

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:31 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ll start out our Friday on a dry note with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Temperatures warm to the lower 90s by noon with heat index values already in the lower triple digits. Highs reach the mid 90s with heat index values near 105 degrees during the afternoon. The afternoon and evening look a bit more unsettled with showers and storms developing. Our severe threat is low, but heavy downpours could lead to isolated flooded areas.

Active weather continues into the weekend. Saturday looks slightly cooler with highs in the lower 90s. Heat index values will once again be near 105 degrees. Sunday will be hot with highs in the mid 90s. Both days present a continued chance of afternoon downpours extending into the evening.

A weak front will be in the area heading into next week, adding another good shot at seeing afternoon showers and storms. The coverage of rain on Monday and Tuesday continues to be great, as our trend of afternoon showers and storms continues. Highs will  be in the lower 90s.

Tropical update:

We are not expecting any development in the tropics over the next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
SouthCoast Health
‘There’s room for a lot of error:’ SouthCoast employee says management hasn’t said anything about phone issues
D’won “DJ” Fields, Jr.
Another suspect in custody connected to 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton teen
Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say

Latest News

Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 07-06-2023
First Alert Weather
Thursday forecast: Hot with a few afternoon storms
Andrew's Thursday noon forecast 7.6