Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 07-07-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sunshine and every city/town has reached and or breached 90° even the beaches. Rain and storms will develop most likely around the middle of the evening commute and last past sunset. These storms could give you 1-2 inches of rain in a hour. It’ll be 87° at 8:34pm sunset with a 40% chance of showers and storms.

Overnight: Storms should dissipate by midnight, but we did have an very electric storm on Hilton Head last night until about 1am.

Daybreak Saturday we’ll have mostly sunny skies, low 76 with some low 70s along the Hwy 301 corridor. 50% chance of afternoon showers and storms that should begin a little early than past few days, mid-afternoon and be finished before sunset, highs around 95°.

Sunday 77/97 some clouds here and there to start the day and dry then a 40% chance of afternoon showers and storms.

Monday a cold front will approach the region before fizzling out near us. We have a 70% of widespread showers and storms and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 90°! Woo hoo!

Near normal temperatures for the rest of the work week 74/93 and a slightly higher chance of afternoon and evening storms because the aforementioned cold front will meander in the vicinity.

MARINE: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to form along the sea breeze each afternoon, possibly pushing out into the marine waters in the early evening. Marine Weather Statements/Special Marine Warnings may be necessary for some of the storms.

TROPICS: No development is expected in the next seven days; there are plumes of Saharan dust rolling off Africa, and that helps suppress tropical cyclones.

