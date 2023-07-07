Jesup’s police chief submits letter of resignation

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The police chief in Jesup is resigning.

Chief Perry Morgan said he submitted his resignation letter at Thursday night’s city council meeting.

Morgan’s resignation will be effective on Tuesday, July 11. Morgan has been with the department, in total, for 33 years. He became the department’s first Black police chief in April 2021.

Information about why Morgan is resigning is not fully available at this time.

