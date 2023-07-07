Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New Ga. law changes insurance coverage required for rideshare services

By Shea Schrader
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new law has taken effect in Georgia that decreases the amount of insurance coverage rideshare companies have to carry, and it could affect your ability to get a ride.

When all is said and done with the new insurance regulations, Lateef Olubajo, who owns Savannah Taxi and a local rideshare service, believes that he will be able to hire more drivers, and in turn make transportation more available in the Coastal Empire.

Taxi and rideshare companies used to have to carry up to a million dollars of coverage for anyone injured in an accident. Under this new law, that number has dropped to $300,000.

Olubajo says that insurance used to be one of his biggest expenses. But now, it won’t be as much of a worry.

That frees up the money to hire more drivers which would expand the availability of transportation, and well as create jobs.

“It’s beyond what’s expected. So, it should make some changes in terms of companies providing more jobs for people, especially the taxi companies,” Olubajo said.

Olabju said he doesn’t believe that the reduced coverage is something for riders to worry about, saying that $300,000 is still well in the range of a full coverage policy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wild Adventures roller coaster called the Boomerang got stuck mid-ride, going forward along...
Roller coaster riders stuck after ride stalls at Ga. theme park
SouthCoast Health
‘There’s room for a lot of error:’ SouthCoast employee says management hasn’t said anything about phone issues
Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
D’won “DJ” Fields, Jr.
Another suspect in custody connected to 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton teen
Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.
Safer Hospitals Act, other new laws take effect in Ga.

Latest News

New Ga. law changes insurance coverage required for rideshare services
Joshua Mills
Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school
Deputies investigating shooting in north Bryan County
THE News at 11
Savannah Police Department relaunching Explorer Program