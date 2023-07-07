Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Pooler restaurant, Chazito’s Latin Cuisine, will be featured on Friday night’s episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives on the Food Network.

Guy Fieri hosts the show and travels cross-country to visit some of America’s classic restaurants.

Chazito’s owner, Chaz Ortiz has been serving up traditional Latin food in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for years and officially opened the restaurant in Pooler back in 2016.

Congrats to the Chazito’s team and if you want to catch the episode, it airs tonight at 9 p.m.

Familia y Amigos!!! Been holding a secret 🤫 and I can finally say that this Friday 7/7 at 9pm ET we will be on Diners... Posted by Chazito's Latin Cuisine on Thursday, July 6, 2023

