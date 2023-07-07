Savannah Police Department relaunching Explorer Program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is relaunching its explorer’s program.

After a three year hiatus, the department is working to reinstate its once-successful police mentorship program.

The Savannah police department has already reinstated their program once but after Covid-19 forced them to shut down, they hope to bring back their explorer program for good this year.

A once-growing program put on pause...

“It was just one of those thing we had to do because of Covid.”

But Savannah Police LT. Nowinsky is determined to bring it back.

“It gives us the opportunity to connect with the young people of our community on a much deeper level.”

The program had 12 participants in its prime before Covid shut it down. Among those 12, six of them were involved all three years.

“That tells us that we are doing good just of keeping them interested and wanting to be a part of the post.”

The program is designed to give those involved a look at what it’s like to work in law enforcement, with a curriculum that mirrors the police academy.

Lt. Nowinsky ran the program back in 2017, and now, with this reboot, he will be working alongside an officer who just so happened to have been a part of his core six.

Officer Austin Hudson, who is currently on military orders, will be coming back to the halls that once inspired him to pursue law enforcement.

“He was excited to get the opportunity to give back the same thing that was given to him when he was an explorer. So obviously his time as an explorer is what drove him to a career in law enforcement and now he is going to give that to other young men and women.”

Nowinsky says that his hope is to be able to get it up and running by August. However, right now, they do not have enough people.

Under the requirements set by their partner the Boy Scouts of America, each program needs at least six explorers to run but Nowinsky has a goal of 12.

Thursday night was the first of several recruiting meetings that SPD will be having to get this program back to where it was.

If you are interested in becoming an explorer, go to the Savannah Police Department’s website to apply.

