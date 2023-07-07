Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCAD completes “Paint Our Parks” project

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new mural brightening up one of Savannah’s parks!

It’s part of the Paint Our Parks initiative at SCAD that’s meant to serve the community in Savannah.

Thursday, they revitalized the playground, pickleball, and basketball courts at Savannah Jewish Education Alliance.

The JEA’s chief operating officer says while it’s great to have the space transformed for the community, she’s also excited for the impact it will have on her family.

“This project has really been amazing. To me personally, I not only work here but my kids attend school, and aftercare, and camp so to see this project happen and for it to brighten up and liven up our backyard and our property is a really incredible feeling.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
One dead after alligator attack on Hilton Head Island
1 man injured in shooting on Fellwood Dr. in Savannah
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond after drugging multiple people at bars, police say
The sign on Sunday morning at the Subway location in Rincon, Ga. on Highway 21
Inappropriate? Rincon Subway sign pokes fun at recent sub implosion near Titanic wreckage
SouthCoast Health
‘The non-communication is the biggest problem:’ Patients frustrated with SouthCoast Health as appointments are canceled

Latest News

Coastal Conservation Association to create 20th artificial reef
Coastal Conservation Association to create 20th artificial reef
Statesboro’s summer concert series continues Thursday night
THE News at 5:30
declaration of independence reading
Fort McAllister celebrates Fourth of July with a 1864 canon demonstration
Fort McAllister celebrates Fourth of July with a 1864 canon demonstration