SCAD completes “Paint Our Parks” project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new mural brightening up one of Savannah’s parks!

It’s part of the Paint Our Parks initiative at SCAD that’s meant to serve the community in Savannah.

Thursday, they revitalized the playground, pickleball, and basketball courts at Savannah Jewish Education Alliance.

The JEA’s chief operating officer says while it’s great to have the space transformed for the community, she’s also excited for the impact it will have on her family.

“This project has really been amazing. To me personally, I not only work here but my kids attend school, and aftercare, and camp so to see this project happen and for it to brighten up and liven up our backyard and our property is a really incredible feeling.”

