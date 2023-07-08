14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on New Castle Road at Ephesus Church Road.

There were no other passengers on the four-wheeler at the time of the crash.

GSP says the girl was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.