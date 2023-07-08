Sky Cams
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A 14-year-old girl is in the hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on New Castle Road at Ephesus Church Road.

There were no other passengers on the four-wheeler at the time of the crash.

GSP says the girl was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Stick with WTOC for updates.

