City looking to remove homeless encampment on Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is on the brink of removing a homeless camp on the city’s southside.

Last October, the city went in and removed that homeless camp under the Truman Bridge.

Since then, smaller camps have been popping up but soon - that could change.

One homeless encampment has flown under the radar until recently.

“We knew about a few people with tents out there but that’s not uncommon to see around Savannah,” said Alderman Kurtis Purtee.

But after authorities were notified of more foot traffic in the area, they started looking beyond the tree line.

“The how’s the neighborhood association began to call, and the other law enforcement said hey, there seems to be a bigger camp set up back there and we were noticing more calls about drug activity and some other things going open,” said Purtee.

This one is on an undeveloped private property.

“It’s not illegal to be homeless, but it is illegal to be doing drugs, and to be stealing things, so that is what we are trying to curtail,” said Purtee.

Alderman Kurtis Purtee has been working with the city and other organizations to not only remove the makeshift community, but to get those in it the help they need.

“It’s a complex answer for a complex issue, it’s not like you just flip a switch and the problem is solved and you flip a switch and they are gone. They will move from point A to Point B and we want to get them the help they need before they get to point B to lessen the impact.”

Anna Savage is a resident who lives in the apartment complex across the street from the encampment.

She says that although she has never had any encounters with people living there, she was told in the HOA meeting about the issues.

“I only found out recently that there was an encampment, I didn’t even notice is myself,” said Savage.

Both Savage and Purtee hope that those involved can find the help they need.

“I have a lot of empathy for them.”

“I see them as human beings and a lot of folks don’t. I see them as human beings and yes they are in this situation but most people don’t choose to be in - a situation like that when they do they fall into mental health issues and addiction and its very unfortunate.”

Those living inside have been notified about the actions being taken to remove the camp, but officials are waiting for a time when they can get rid of the whole setup at once.

