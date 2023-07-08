Sky Cams
Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

I'll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-70s with primarily sunny skies heading into your Sunday.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-70s with primarily sunny skies heading into your Sunday. We’ll look for dry conditions throughout the morning as temperature warm up quickly.

By noon, we’ll be back in the lower 90s with highs expected in the mid to lower-90s areawide that afternoon. If you heading to the beach, I’ll look for the upper-80s to lower 90s with extreme UV index and low rip current risk.

Any rain chance we see should begin to cluster up around mid-afternoon before these slowly dissipate after sunset. During this time, I’m not looking for anything severe, but we could see a few stronger storms before the afternoon is over.

Then, we’ll have more severe thunderstorm chances throughout most of the day on Monday. These could begin as early aS 8-9 AM. Right now, if we see anything severe I’ll look for hail and damaging winds as the primary threats.

Be sure to stay updated on the latest forecast as this system approaches. After that, we’ll be back to daily coastal rain chances and gradually increasing temps through the remainder of the week.

