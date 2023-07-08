Sky Cams
Five new board members appointed to Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority

Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Big changes coming for one of the groups that helps homeless people in Savannah.

The Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority just appointed five new board members including a new chairman, Jimmy Smith.

Smith says he’s focused on helping people, who may not want their help.

“Private agencies and organizations that are out there that are in tune with trying to help the homeless problem but alot of them are really directed at that 10% but what they are not directed at is that remaining 90% that is out there and that’s where I think where the Savannah Chatham Authority for the Homeless comes into play,” said Smith.

Smith follows Chairman Julian Miller who had served on the board since 2018

