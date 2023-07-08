Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit

Sky Cams
By Tyler Manion and WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit Friday.

The first is a motion to transfer venue, which is a request to change where the trial will happen.

Parker’s initially filed a similar request in October of 2021, and is asking the judge to move the trial out of the 14th Judicial Circuit.

Along with that motion, an affidavit was submitted, as a Hampton County local swears a fair trial would not be possible if the civil case remains in Hampton County.

Lastly, the Parker’s attorneys put forward a second motion to sever, asking the judge to try the corporation and Alex Murdaugh separately.

This is a motion that was initially granted in 2022, before being reversed a few weeks later.

Parker’s is now asking Judge Daniel Hall to take all of this into consideration before the trial is set to begin August 14th in Hampton County.

