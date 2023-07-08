Telfair Children’s Museum officially open

Sky Cams
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s newest museum opened it’s doors Saturday.

The public was able to view the new Telfair Children’s Museum at the Jespson Center.

The space features multi-level exhibits and play spaces for kids.

Families in attendance say it’s a great addition to the city.

“It’s needed. I think because we live in a society now where a lot of kids don’t have access to that, if that makes sense. Like a lot of times they’re on their tablet or they’re watching something on TV so to actually have somewhere to go, where they can learn about things and interact, that’s a good thing,” Rocelyn Turner said.

The museum is hosting a two-day grand opening event so if you missed it today the celebration will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

