Telfair Children’s Museum officially open
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s newest museum opened it’s doors Saturday.
The public was able to view the new Telfair Children’s Museum at the Jespson Center.
The space features multi-level exhibits and play spaces for kids.
Families in attendance say it’s a great addition to the city.
“It’s needed. I think because we live in a society now where a lot of kids don’t have access to that, if that makes sense. Like a lot of times they’re on their tablet or they’re watching something on TV so to actually have somewhere to go, where they can learn about things and interact, that’s a good thing,” Rocelyn Turner said.
The museum is hosting a two-day grand opening event so if you missed it today the celebration will continue tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.