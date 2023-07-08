Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Texas police find 8 people injured by shooting at El Paso party, news report says

FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.
FILE - Police in El Paso, Texas, are investigating a shooting.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — A shooting at a party in Texas wounded eight people on Friday night, according to a news report.

Police in El Paso said the shooting happened on Swan Drive near the El Paso Country Club in the city’s Upper Valley area around 9:45 p.m., KVIA-TV reported.

No information was immediately available about the victims but KVIA reported that police said they were transported to a hospital.

An El Paso Fire Department dispatcher told the station that three victims suffered serious injuries and three others suffered minor injuries, while the conditions of the other two were not immediately known.

Police did not say if any arrests had been made, KVIA reported.

The combined communications division of the El Paso Police Department and fire department did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Chazito's
Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Joshua Mills
Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school
Perry Morgan
Jesup’s police chief submits letter of resignation

Latest News

City looking to remove homeless encampment on Savannah’s southside
THE News at 11
City looking to remove homeless encampment on Savannah’s southside
THE News at 11
Five new board members appointed to Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority
Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority
Five new board members appointed to Savannah-Chatham Homeless Authority