1 person dead following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two vehicle accident in Liberty County Sunday, according to the Liberty County coroner.
According to officials, a teen was ejected from a SUV and thrown under a pickup truck.
Police say, a motorist lifted the pickup truck off the teen. Several people were taken to the hospital in Savannah.
Southbound I-95 is currently shut down to one lane at the 79 Mile Marker.
