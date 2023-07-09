1 person dead following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a two vehicle accident in Liberty County Sunday, according to the Liberty County coroner.

According to officials, a teen was ejected from a SUV and thrown under a pickup truck.

Police say, a motorist lifted the pickup truck off the teen. Several people were taken to the hospital in Savannah.

Southbound I-95 is currently shut down to one lane at the 79 Mile Marker.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.