25th Annual Back to School Rally hosted by Project Reach G.A.N.G returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Liberty County back to school rally brought out hundreds Saturday to the County high school.

It was the 25th Annual Back to School Rally hosted by Project Reach G.A.N.G.

G.A.N.G. stands for “God’s Anointed Now Generation”. With the help of some local vendors, the group gave away school supplies like backpacks, pens, uniforms and more. The event’s organizer says this rally has come a long way since its inception.

“We started in August of 1998 to give the community school supplies, to help our families also to motivate our parents and our students to go back to school. We wanted to challenge the students to bring their GPA up to be the very best that they could be,” Lavonia LeCounte, Executive Director said.

Last year she tells us they gave away more than 1000 backpacks and the line of cars zig zagged through the school parking lot and stretched down the road for almost a half mile.

