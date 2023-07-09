‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A family still looking for answers after their relative was found dead in a Chatham County backyard last week.

The victim’s family holding a vigil Saturday to remember their loved one.

Friends and family of Kayla Davis came together with one goal in mind seeking justice for their loved one.

“She meant the world to us. She was extremely hard-working and funny, with an infectious laugh. She worked every day and she did anything, anything to make sure that her family and her friends were ok.”

Kayla Davis’s brother sharing who his sister was and those character traits are what many of her relatives are remembering.

“She was very sweet. She played with kids. She would give you anything she got. She don’t even have to know you to give to you, she would just give to you. She was just a giving person,” Ashley Miller said.

According to a Chatham County police report Davis’ body was found July 1 in the backyard of a home in the 25-hundred block of Bismark Avenue after EMS reports of a stabbing.

C.C.P.D. is only referring to the incident as a death investigation.

The police report says a knife cutting tool was found on the scene.

A man who says he was inside the home at the time told police that a “gunshot” outside near the backyard woke him up.

Another resident telling investigators she didn’t know the victim but says Davis frequented the area.

As questions around Davis’ death remain her family releasing balloons and lighting candles in her honor.

“All we asking for is justice. All we asking for is justice. If anybody knows anything. Please give her mother some peace. Her mother cannot sleep.”

The investigation into Davis’s death is ongoing and the family is asking that anyone who may know anything about this incident to come forward.

