Chatham Emergency Services ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’ event underway

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services held a “Smoke Alarm Blitz” Saturday.

Chatham Emergency Services partnered with the American Red Cross to talk to homeowners near Cottonvale Road about fire safety and give away 160 free smoke alarms. The organization tells us they’re doing this campaign in a new area every two months.

They gave away smoke alarms on Wilmington Island in May.

“It’s part of our community risk reduction outreach program. We want to make sure that if there is an emergency in house people will not only have the smoke detectors to get out but any emergency. If they have a medical emergency, they know where they have their medical information at - their insurance - things like that people don’t think about until an event happens and it’s hard to round up,” Carl Sapp, Captain, Chatham Emergency Services said.

The captain says they’re hoping to do this event in a central area of Savannah next, but haven’t identified an exact neighborhood just yet.

