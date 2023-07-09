Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham Emergency Services ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’ event underway

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Emergency Services held a “Smoke Alarm Blitz” Saturday.

Chatham Emergency Services partnered with the American Red Cross to talk to homeowners near Cottonvale Road about fire safety and give away 160 free smoke alarms. The organization tells us they’re doing this campaign in a new area every two months.

They gave away smoke alarms on Wilmington Island in May.

“It’s part of our community risk reduction outreach program. We want to make sure that if there is an emergency in house people will not only have the smoke detectors to get out but any emergency. If they have a medical emergency, they know where they have their medical information at - their insurance - things like that people don’t think about until an event happens and it’s hard to round up,” Carl Sapp, Captain, Chatham Emergency Services said.

The captain says they’re hoping to do this event in a central area of Savannah next, but haven’t identified an exact neighborhood just yet.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Chazito's
Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Joshua Mills
Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school
Perry Morgan
Jesup’s police chief submits letter of resignation

Latest News

25th Annual Back to School Rally hosted by Project Reach G.A.N.G returns
25th Annual Back to School Rally hosted by Project Reach G.A.N.G returns
Chatham Emergency Services hosts Smoke Alarm Blitz event
Chatham Emergency Services ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’ event underway
The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful...
Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit
THE News at 6 Saturday
Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit