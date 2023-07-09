Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Log Landing Road Saturday.

We’re still working to get info from fire officials about the cause of the blaze and how many people might be impacted.

Chatham’s fire chief says that residents on nearby Burnside Island reported lightning in the area.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, crews have been on scene for nearly two hours.

