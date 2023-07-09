Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fire crews responded to a house fire on Log Landing Road Saturday.

We’re still working to get info from fire officials about the cause of the blaze and how many people might be impacted.

Chatham’s fire chief says that residents on nearby Burnside Island reported lightning in the area.

According to Chatham Emergency Services, crews have been on scene for nearly two hours.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Chazito's
Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Joshua Mills
Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school
Perry Morgan
Jesup’s police chief submits letter of resignation

Latest News

Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road
Chatham Emergency Services hosts Smoke Alarm Blitz event
Chatham Emergency Services ‘Smoke Alarm Blitz’ event underway