Rain returns Monday with highs in the 80s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re in store for another warm summer evening across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

There are a few clouds around this afternoon along with heat index values near 100°! pic.twitter.com/rONDjmkfaZ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 9, 2023

Most of us have enjoyed plenty of sunshine today, but I am watching a few showers and storms move toward our western communities. The severe threat is low, but a few pockets of heavy rain and lightning will be possible for areas west of I-95 through sunset.

Monday will be our wettest and “coolest” day of the work week. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with a few inland showers possible. Rain chances increase during the midday hours and last into the evening. This is due to low pressure along a front over the region. Increased cloud cover and shower will hold our highs in the low to mid 80s. Severe weather is not a concern, but these reoccurring showers and storms could lead to areas of flooding. Many communities will receive at least an inch of rain. Flood advisories will also be possible.

We get a quick break from the 90s on Monday thanks to rain! pic.twitter.com/XTYLTS6C59 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 9, 2023

The front will be further south on Tuesday with our chance of rain more so centered around the afternoon sea breeze. Afternoon highs return to about 90 degrees. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be around through the middle of the week.

Temperatures climb back into the mid 90s Thursday afternoon through the weekend with afternoon showers and storms possible.

Tropical Update:

There is a non-tropical low northeast of Bermuda with a 30% chance of development over the next week. This system will not impact land.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.