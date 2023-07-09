Savannah Bananas, Party Animals take over Dunkin’ on Pooler Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a special surprise awaiting customers at the Dunkin’ on Pooler Parkway Saturday morning. A handful of Savannah Bananas and Party Animals took over the restaurant to serve orders and surprise guests with giveaways.

“We get to meet a lot of people that don’t get to come to our games and it’s great for to tans get to to see our personalities. We love building relationships with them,” Bananas player Dalton Mauldin said.

The event was part of the Bananas’ new partnership with Dunkin’.

