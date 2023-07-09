Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Savannah Bananas, Party Animals take over Dunkin’ on Pooler Parkway

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a special surprise awaiting customers at the Dunkin’ on Pooler Parkway Saturday morning. A handful of Savannah Bananas and Party Animals took over the restaurant to serve orders and surprise guests with giveaways.

“We get to meet a lot of people that don’t get to come to our games and it’s great for to tans get to to see our personalities. We love building relationships with them,” Bananas player Dalton Mauldin said.

The event was part of the Bananas’ new partnership with Dunkin’.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
City looking to remove homeless encampment on Savannah’s southside
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Source: WTOC
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.
Chazito's
Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives

Latest News

Luke Kromenhoek Feature
Continued rise of Luke Kromenhoek, the Benedictine quarterback and Florida State commit
Dixie Boys World Series kicks off Friday night in Bluffton
Dixie Boys State Championship kicks off Friday night in Bluffton
THE News at 4:30
Dixie Boys World Series kicks off Friday night in Bluffton
Clovers vs. Stars 7-5
Clovers lose hard-fought match to Stars, 1-0