Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Winning numbers drawn for $615 million Powerball jackpot

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.
The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.(Source: MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $615 million ahead of Saturday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 7, 23, 24, 32, 43 and 18.

The jackpot currently ranks as the 10th largest Powerball jackpot.

If someone is lucky enough to match all six numbers, they’ll have the option of getting an annuitized prize worth an estimated $615 million or a lump sum payment estimated at $310.6 million. Both options are before taxes.

The jackpot has grown because no one has won since April 19.

A Powerball ticket costs $2. Your ticket’s odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Chazito's
Pooler restaurant to be on episode of Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives
A sign warning about the presence of alligators in a Hilton Head Island neighborhood.
Autopsy results released for woman killed by alligator on July 4th
Joshua Mills
Family still searching for answers over a year after man’s body found near Savannah school
Perry Morgan
Jesup’s police chief submits letter of resignation

Latest News

Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road
Crews respond to a house fire on Log Landing Road