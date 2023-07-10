Sky Cams
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Burton

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Burton Sunday.

This happened around 8:55 p.m. on Possum Hill Road.

When deputies arrived, they were told by a witness that a brown or tan SUV-style vehicle drove past a residence and began shooting at the home.

It was reported that the vehicle then turned around and came back towards the home from the opposite direction and began shooting again, police say.

They say an occupant of the home returned fire.

Evidence found at the crime scene supported the statement that someone was shooting from the roadway. 

Two homes and a vehicle were damaged by bullets.

No one inside the homes was injured, according to police.

Later on around 9:23 p.m., the Beaufort County Communications Center received a call for a disturbance at the hospital with no additional information being available at the time.

The Beaufort Police Department responded and determined that there were two victims at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

A 29-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his arm while the second man, also 29 years old sustained multiple gunshot wounds. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

Investigators continue to interview witnesses and evaluate evidence collected from both the Possum Hill Road area and the vehicle found at the hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages anyone with information about this incident to contact Investigator Kline at 843-255-3430 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.We appreciate the assistance provided by our law enforcement partners at the City of Beaufort Police Department.

St. Joseph’s/Candler opening medical center at new Hyundai Metaplant