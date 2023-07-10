1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Statesboro Sunday night.
Statesboro Police responded to the 200 block of Lanier Drive near Paulson Stadium around 8 p.m. Sunday.
According to officers on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.