1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting in Statesboro Sunday night.

Statesboro Police responded to the 200 block of Lanier Drive near Paulson Stadium around 8 p.m. Sunday.

According to officers on scene, they found one person with a gunshot wound. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

