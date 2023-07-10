Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Accused Philadelphia shooter may have begun his spree nearly two days earlier than police thought

Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting...
Mementos and candles are seen at a memorial for Dymir Stanton, 29, a victim of a fatal shooting spree, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Philadelphia. The shooting left five people dead and four others wounded Monday night. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia authorities investigating a Fourth of July holiday shooting spree that left five people dead now say the gunman killed one of the victims almost two full days before the mass shooting.

Kimbrady Carriker, 40, was arraigned Wednesday morning on five counts of murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons counts of possession without a license and carrying firearms in public, prosecutors said.

While authorities initially believed Carriker killed Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, in a home as part of a quickly orchestrated series of shootings, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Sunday that an error prevented police from discovering Wamah’s body right away.

‘”It has been determined through information received through a source and corroborated by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office and additional evidence; that homicide victim Joseph Wamah, Jr. was killed by suspect Kimbrady Carriker approximately 44 hours before the mass shooting,” Krasner’s office said in a statement.

Authorities said Philadelphia Police responded to a 911 call about gunshots about 2 a.m. July 2 on South 56th Street, about 90 minutes after they now believe Wamah was killed. However, police were accidentally dispatched to North 56th Street, so they didn’t find Wamah’s body right away.

“The grieving family of the deceased has been briefed on this new information, and I cannot express enough the sorrow I feel,” Krasner said.

A 2-year-old and a 13-year-old were also wounded by gunfire and another 2-year-old boy and a woman were hit by shattered glass in the rampage that made the working-class area in southwest Philadelphia the site of the nation’s worst violence around the July Fourth holiday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
City looking to remove homeless encampment on Savannah’s southside
Clint Eastwood in Savannah
Actor Clint Eastwood visits restaurant while filming movie in Savannah
Source: WTOC
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

Cleveland mayor speaks after mass shooting: 'I am sick and tired'
Chatham Fire Department shares how lighting strikes cause house fires
Chatham Fire Department shares how lighting strikes cause house fires
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
THE News at 11 - Sunday
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro