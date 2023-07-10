Chatham Fire Department shares how lighting strikes cause house fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer storms can cause more damage than just wind and hail.

Lightning strikes have been responsible for at least two house fires in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry in the past week.

Leadership with Chatham Fire say many people don’t think about lighting as a common cause of house fires but one Captain says it happens more often than you would think.

“Lightning strikes with people, it happens about one in almost two million, with homes it’s about one in two hundred,” Captain Carl Sapp said.

Captain Sapp says a lot of the damage comes from the intensity of each strike.

“Lightning strikes at about 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit when it hits the house.” Captain Carl Sapp said.

These images are of a home on Log Landing Road on Skidaway Island as Chatham Fire worked to put out the flames Saturday night. Fire officials believe lightning started the fire, but the official cause remains under investigation.

This follows a similar incident on Wednesday in Bluffton Firefighters there say lightning struck a house in Hampton Hall.

Luckily, no one was injured in either incident.

Sapp says damage from lightning can’t always be seen from the outside of the home.

“Not all of it is going to be substantial structural damage or anything like that but it can damage the electronics in your home. You might get a short circuit, you might get a TV that gets fried,” Captain Carl Sapp said.

If you can’t see the damage but suspect your house may have been hit by lightning, Sapp says these are some signs you can keep an eye out for.

“A couple things the homeowner needs to look for, power surges if you have one, start smelling any kind of burning or melted plastic smell, or if they have a fluctuation of the electronics and it’s just not right or they hear a buzzing or humming sound.”

If anything seems wrong don’t hesitate to call for help.

If they suspect anything, give us a call and we’ll always come out and check it out., don’t wait until it’s a little late and the fire’s already starting.”

Sapp says some homeowners have put lightning rods on their home that help redirect lightning strikes away from their house.

He says to prepare for lightning that’s one of the best ways to try and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.