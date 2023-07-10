Chazito’s Latin Cuisine seeing more customers after feature on Guy Fieri’s show

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Guy Fieri’s Food Network show ‘Diners, Drive-In’s and Dives’ has made a few stops in our area recently... but how does the exposure affect these local businesses?

From the sign outside, to the face inside... Guy Fieri has certainly left his mark here at Chazito’s in Pooler.

The chef and owner, Chaz Ortiz, is about as energetic as the frosted tip celebrity who ate here in February.

“Literally like hey we saw the show and we got in our car and drove over there,” said Ortiz.

The episode aired on Food Network Friday and since...

”Mayhem, love it. Controlled chaos.”

Fieri tried two items from this menu, the Sloppy Jose, and the mofongo burger, a type of plantain.

Both of which have become more popular in the last few days.

”He tasted it he was just like wow. He gave me a lot of advice too from a cooking standpoint on everything.”

His non-celebrity customers feeling the same way... minus the advice.

Chaz said the tickets are piling up quicker than before, with folks coming from all over the area to get some of his now famous food.

“I had somebody from Charlotte come I was like what and Jacksonville. It’s been crazy - all kind of people driving - I guess and a lot of people do road trips and they follow him, so they map it out.”

He says they’re up to the task, with every intention of fully capitalizing on this new spotlight.

