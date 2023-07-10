Driver killed in crash after attempting to evade law enforcement in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after one person died in a crash while trying to run form law enforcement.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Keans Neck Road and Coakley Drive in Dale, SC regarding a drag racing complaint around 8:30 p.m.

They say the original caller reported the road was shut down because vehicles were blocking the roadway to race cars.

When deputies arrived, they found nearly 150 vehicles parked alongside Coakley Drive and Keans Neck Road. Vehicles began dispersing from the area.

They say a deputy spotted a black Chevrolet speeding down Keans Neck Road. A traffic stop was initiated, but deputies say the vehicle attempted to elude law enforcement.

SCHP says the 2015 Chevy sedan was driving north on Kinloch Road near Wimbee Landing Road when the driver lost control of the car, hitting a ditch and then a tree around 8:40 p.m.

The driver died at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

