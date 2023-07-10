Dylan’s Monday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Today will be our wettest and “coolest” day of the work week. Temperatures start out in the mid 70s with a few inland showers possible. Rain chances increase during the midday hours and last into the evening.

These should drop off quickly after sunset for most. These chances are due to low pressure along a front over the region. Increased cloud cover and showers will hold our highs in the low to mid 80s. Severe weather chances are lower, but we could still see a few storms with damaging wind gusts.

These reoccurring showers and storms could lead to areas of flooding this will be the main threat we look for around the area today. Many communities will receive at least an inch of rain. Flood advisories will also be possible.

The front will be further south on Tuesday with our chance of rain more so centered around the afternoon sea breeze. Afternoon highs return to about 90 degrees. Isolated afternoon showers and storms will be around through the middle of the week.

Temperatures climb back into the mid 90s Thursday afternoon through the weekend with afternoon showers and storm chances increasing into the weekend. This is also when heat index values will be back within heat advisory standards for the area. Be sure to drink lots of extra fluids this week if you can.

Tropical Update:

There is a non-tropical low northeast of Bermuda with a 30% chance of development over the next week. This system will not impact land.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.