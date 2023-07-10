Highway in Bulloch Co. named after agribusiness, community leader

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Georgia Highway 46 in Bulloch County will have a new name in honor of a longtime community leader.

For decades, Raybon Anderson has served the community. Organizers of this dedication say naming the road for him is more than deserved.

Folks gathered in the neighborhood outside Statesboro where Anderson grew up. State lawmakers spoke about Anderson’s service as a county commissioner, a commission chairman, and later a member of the Georgia D.O.T. board.

They also praised his work in a number of civic groups and non-profit causes as well as serving the agribusiness community with his fertilizer and supply company.

“I’d never even really thought about it not being named already. But I’m very honored that the legislature, the Governor’s office and the state D.O.T. decided to name it E. Raybon Anderson Highway,” said Anderson.

He says the idea shocked and surprised him when they notified him of the renaming.

