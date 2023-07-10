Sky Cams
Highway in Bulloch Co. named after agribusiness, community leader

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A section of Georgia Highway 46 in Bulloch County will have a new name in honor of a longtime community leader.

For decades, Raybon Anderson has served the community. Organizers of this dedication say naming the road for him is more than deserved.

Folks gathered in the neighborhood outside Statesboro where Anderson grew up. State lawmakers spoke about Anderson’s service as a county commissioner, a commission chairman, and later a member of the Georgia D.O.T. board.

They also praised his work in a number of civic groups and non-profit causes as well as serving the agribusiness community with his fertilizer and supply company.

“I’d never even really thought about it not being named already. But I’m very honored that the legislature, the Governor’s office and the state D.O.T. decided to name it E. Raybon Anderson Highway,” said Anderson.

He says the idea shocked and surprised him when they notified him of the renaming.

1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters

1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
Pooler Fire Department looking for ways to keep up with population increases
Highway in Bulloch Co. named after agribusiness, community leader
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters