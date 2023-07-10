Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd hosts free football camp for over 150 military children

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd, who grew up in a military household, gave back and hosted a youth football camp for Military Children at Fort Stewart on Monday.

Lloyd, a 2022 first round pick by the Jaguars out of Utah, was a standout in his rookie season. Lloyd played in all 17 games and registered 115 total tackles. Even with his NFL success, Lloyd’s moral roots stick with him, and he wants to help military children tackle the challenges he also grew up facing.

“I believe in service. I believe that we are all on this earth to serve and help one another. Growing up in a military household is very near and dear to my heart. Any opportunity that I get like this, I am going to take advantage of it. My dad would go on deployments and be gone for long lengths of time, so I understand the difficulty of growing up in a military household and everything that comes with it,” Devin Lloyd, Jaguars Linebacker said.

Lloyd’s camp provides kids an opportunity that he himself never had.

“I really wanted to come out here and give that opportunity to kids. I didn’t really have that opportunity. I’d say in high school I went to camps, but that was just to compete for a scholarship. I think this youth camp is great and I think they can take a lot from it.”

Lloyd made it a priority to have both boys and girls learning at his camp.

“Flag football is huge, especially for girls. They love it. I think the opportunity that they have is great compared to a few years ago, when they didn’t have that opportunity. I think the game just does so much for everybody, and there is nobody that should be excluded in that.”

No matter what the campers professions are down the road, he wants them to pay it forward.

“I think just seeing somebody in the NFL coming out and offering their time to them is something that I want them to do in the future. I hope that’s what they take from it. Hopefully understand how grateful I am to be in this position I’m in, and take time out of my day and give my service to other kids.”

