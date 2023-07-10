Man charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child in court Monday

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child was in court in Liberty County Monday.

37-year-old Brandon Robinson faces felony charges of concealing a death and cruelty to children.

Police responded to a home on Saunders Avenue back in May and found 6-year-old Aniyah Perry unresponsive.

Prosecutors said the child died somewhere else and Robinson and the girl’s mother Shelly Perry took her body back to the house and called police.

Perry was granted bond in a hearing two weeks ago.

Robinson is not the child’s biological father.

