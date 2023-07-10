Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Man’s car ends up on top of another car at Mississippi mall

Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another...
Police say Robert Herring was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on another car at a Mississippi mall.(Clay Edwards)
By Jordon Gray and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Police say a man was taken to a medical center after his vehicle ended up on top of a car at a Mississippi mall.

Ridgeland Police Lt. Eddy Addison says the department received several phone calls prior to the Sunday incident that reported Robert Herring driving recklessly on Interstate 55, WLBT reports.

Once police arrived at the Renaissance at Colony Park outdoor shopping mall, Addison says they found several empty containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. Because of this and because Herring allegedly smelled of alcohol, officers executed a search warrant to draw blood.

The blood test results are not known at this time.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Source: WTOC
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.
The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful...
Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro

Latest News

The extent of the destruction from the slow moving storm won’t be known until after sunrise,...
Extreme flooding overwhelms New York roadways, killing 1 person
President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
After meeting Sunak, Biden heads for Windsor Castle to discuss clean energy with King Charles III
FILE - A voter drops his ballot in a drop box at Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation...
Deep partisanship will be on display as Congress releases competing voting bills
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb...
Las Vegas police officer set to go on trial over $165k stolen in 3 casino heists
St. Joseph’s/Candler opening medical center at new Hyundai Metaplant