Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported. The driver has been arrested and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel say there is no active threat this time and the incident is under investigation.

