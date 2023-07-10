Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1) on Fort Stewart Monday around 10 a.m., according to Fort Stewart personnel.

There are no injuries reported. The driver has been arrested and U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division and Military Police are on the scene.

Fort Stewart personnel say there is no active threat this time and the incident is under investigation.

