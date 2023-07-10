Pooler Fire Department looking for ways to keep up with population increases

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The population of Pooler has grown by nearly five times over the last two decades. With all that growth comes new challenges for a city working to keep up.

New apartment complexes are a popular site in Pooler as more and more people move to the area. For the city’s Fire Department that means a higher call volume, and more cars to get through on the way to a scene.

“The biggest thing that we worry about is response times, that’s a big deal. so can we get from point A to point B in a timely fashion?” Chief Wade Simmons said.

Their goal response time is four minutes, but thanks to the increased road congestion that comes with area development they’ve had to grow alongside the community.

“We opened our fifth station in November out off Jimmy Deloach parkway. It was an area that we were more than double that response time. There wasn’t a lot of development out there, but it’s picked up.”

The chief has been here 15 years and in that time, he says the department has gone from 2 stations with 15 employees, to five with 75.

He’s looking for other ways to keep up with population increases though. Specifically telling me it’s a goal to acquire technology that allows crews to change traffic lights, so they can make it through the city’s roadways easier in an emergency.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of it, we’re trying to work on that but we’re probably five years out from getting that in place and getting that on the signals.”

He says they’re also looking into using smaller vehicles that can maneuver through traffic easier for medical calls... trying to stay ahead of the development that’s showing no signs of slowing down.

