Richmond Hill St. Joseph’s Candler medical facility in early stages of construction

By Camille Syed
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at a new St. Joseph’s Candler medical facility in Richmond Hill.

It’s near a new complex with thousands of homes.

The campus is in it’s early stages of construction but CEO Paul Hinchey says they’re on track for their completion date. That date for the first phase, including a 15,000 square foot building, is set for February 2024.

It’s right across from the Heartwood Development bringing 10,000 homes over 25 years. It will provide primary care, urgent care and a wellness center for people living nearby.

Hinchey says the wellness aspect is apart of their Be Health initiative and will provide exercise and health tips for residents.

Hinchey says this is a rare project about three years in the making.

“So there’s space in that building where the patients can do their pre-opt care, post-opt care right there where they live and that hasn’t happened before,” says Hinchey.

And the next phase is expected to be ready four years from now. It will be 40,000 square feet with imaging, labs and medical offices.

When all five stages of this project are complete, they expect it will cost roughly $70 million.

1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters

THE News at 5:30
Richmond Hill St. Joseph's Candler medical facility in early stages of construction
St. Joseph's/Candler and Hyundai have entered into an agreement for the health system to...
St. Joseph's/Candler opening medical center at new Hyundai Metaplant
SouthCoast Health
Phones now working in majority of practices, SouthCoast Health says