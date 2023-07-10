Richmond Hill St. Joseph’s Candler medical facility in early stages of construction

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction continues at a new St. Joseph’s Candler medical facility in Richmond Hill.

It’s near a new complex with thousands of homes.

The campus is in it’s early stages of construction but CEO Paul Hinchey says they’re on track for their completion date. That date for the first phase, including a 15,000 square foot building, is set for February 2024.

It’s right across from the Heartwood Development bringing 10,000 homes over 25 years. It will provide primary care, urgent care and a wellness center for people living nearby.

Hinchey says the wellness aspect is apart of their Be Health initiative and will provide exercise and health tips for residents.

Hinchey says this is a rare project about three years in the making.

“So there’s space in that building where the patients can do their pre-opt care, post-opt care right there where they live and that hasn’t happened before,” says Hinchey.

And the next phase is expected to be ready four years from now. It will be 40,000 square feet with imaging, labs and medical offices.

When all five stages of this project are complete, they expect it will cost roughly $70 million.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.