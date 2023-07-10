Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

US 280 resurfacing project underway in Toombs and Montgomery Co.

(Copyright: <a href='https://www.123rf.com/profile_chalabala'>chalabala</a>)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Contractors for G-DOT started work on the $10 million resurfacing project on US Route 280/State Route through Toombs County extending into Montgomery County Monday.

The work on the 18.4-mile long portion of US 280 extends from Tattnall County line to Town of Higgston in Montgomery County.  

McLendon Enterprises will be performing milling and asphalt inlay operations starting at the Tattnall County line moving toward Lyons utilizing daily lane closures during daylight hours.

Nighttime lane closures will occur in the Cities of Lyons and Vidalia as to not impede on school traffic during the school term.

The project completion is expected in early second quarter of 2024, but all work is contingent on weather and other factors.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
‘All we are asking for is justice:’ Family looking for answers after relative found dead in Chatham Co.
Source: WTOC
14-year-old in hospital after a four-wheeler rollover crash in Bulloch Co.
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
The attorney’s for the Parker’s Corporation filed new motions in the Mallory Beach wrongful...
Parker’s file new motions in Mallory Beach wrongful death suit

Latest News

Aniyah Perry
Man charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 6-year-old child in court Monday
St. Joseph’s/Candler and Hyundai have entered into an agreement for the health system to...
St. Joseph’s/Candler opening medical center at new Hyundai Metaplant
A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
BREAKING
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Burton