US 280 resurfacing project underway in Toombs and Montgomery Co.

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Contractors for G-DOT started work on the $10 million resurfacing project on US Route 280/State Route through Toombs County extending into Montgomery County Monday.

The work on the 18.4-mile long portion of US 280 extends from Tattnall County line to Town of Higgston in Montgomery County.

McLendon Enterprises will be performing milling and asphalt inlay operations starting at the Tattnall County line moving toward Lyons utilizing daily lane closures during daylight hours.

Nighttime lane closures will occur in the Cities of Lyons and Vidalia as to not impede on school traffic during the school term.

The project completion is expected in early second quarter of 2024, but all work is contingent on weather and other factors.

