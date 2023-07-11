Sky Cams
67th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins Friday

Beaufort Water Festival
Beaufort Water Festival(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT
BEAUFORT, S.C (WTOC) - The 67th annual Beaufort Water Festival begins this Friday.

Planners have been working on it for months, from airshows to hospital bed races.

The festival ends on the 23rd, with different events taking place each day.  Event tickets will be available online and at the gates, except for Saturday’s concert in the park, which will be online-only. Visitors can expect sports, music as well as arts and crafts.

“The water festival is starting to shape up, it’s a little hectic this year because we’re moving into a new headquarters, but we’ve been planning this since September, so we’re ready,” Productions Coordinator Todd Stowe said.

