Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Amazon Prime Day starts Tuesday

Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.
Amazon said it will offer millions of deals across categories on Prime Day.(Amazon, CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Amazon Prime Day sales began Tuesday, with Prime members around the world getting exclusive access to millions of deals through Wednesday.

Amazon says it will offer more deals than any previous Prime Day event.

New deals will drop every 30 minutes during select periods.

Amazon will offer millions of deals across categories, including items from top brands like Dyson, Theragun, and Frigidaire.

Customers who are not yet Prime members but want to get the most out of the sale can join or start a 30-day free trial.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A military vehicle drove into the front of the 3rd Infantry Division headquarters (building 1)...
Person arrested after driving military vehicle into front of 3rd I.D. headquarters
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
1 dead, 5 injured following crash on Southbound I-95 at 79 Mile Marker
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
1 person injured after shooting in Statesboro
BREAKING
1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Burton
St. Joseph’s/Candler and Hyundai have entered into an agreement for the health system to...
St. Joseph’s/Candler opening medical center at new Hyundai Metaplant

Latest News

Nico was found unresponsive less than an hour after he was dropped off at the boarding facility.
Dog dies at boarding facility less than 1 hour after drop off, owners suspect heat stroke
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio...
Fire that killed 2 on a cargo ship in New Jersey is out after nearly a week, officials say
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks to journalists during a joint press conference...
NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine’s membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
FILE - South Africa's Caster Semenya is shown at the Diamond League athletics event in Doha,...
Olympic champion Caster Semenya wins human rights case but testosterone rules may remain for years