Beaufort Co. assisting Sumter police in search of missing woman, child

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort authorities have joined in the search for a missing South Carolina woman and her two-year-old son.

The Beaufort County Sherriff’s Office is helping Sumter police in the search for a missing woman and her son. The woman recently moved to Sumter but was planning to move back to her parent’s house in Beaufort.

20-year-old Sophia Van Dam and her two-year-old son Matteo have not been seen by her family since late June. According to Van Dam’s mother, Sophia went missing before she was supposed to move back to Beaufort. Because of this, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office has appointed an investigator to assist Sumter Police with the search, including running down leads and interviews.

Van Dam’s mother says Sophia is a bubbly person, who likes to make people laugh. She also graduated a year and a half early and obtained her welding certification to support her son.

“Please just look at the pictures, if you think you see them somewhere, call the authorities, and that may be the lead we need. Or, maybe that may be the sighting, and that might bring her home,” said Theresa Van Dam, Sophia’s Mother.

Anyone with information should contact either the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office or the Sumter Police Department

