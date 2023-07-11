Sky Cams
Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal shooting on St. Helena Island

(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on St. Helena Island.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday night on Club Bridge Road, near Seaside Road.

Deputies say they found a 66-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds laying in the road.

Deputies are currently tracking down any known associates or acquaintances of the man who may have had contact with him in the hours leading up to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call MSgt. Jason Malphrus at 843.255.3233 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843.554.1111 if you wish to remain anonymous.

