Bryan Co. commissioners to vote on function of volunteer fire station

(WTOC)
By Anna Stansfield
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Board of Commission is meeting to discuss the fate of one emergency services building.

Bryan County commissioners are set to decide what will happen to this building - a volunteer fire station.

The Blitchton Volunteer Fire Department is something that hasn’t actually been run by volunteers for years.

Currently, paid firefighters work at the station, but Bryan County doesn’t officially own the building.

That’s what discussion at Tuesday night’s meeting is all about.

A quitclaim deed has been proposed that would allow Bryan County to continue using the building, but only for emergency services.

“If we cease to use it for emergency services it will go back to the original owners. And that’s a part of the contract that we’re going to work out,” said Matthew Kent, the Bryan County communications manager.

Officials say a final decision about what happens to this fire department should be made by the end of the meeting.

