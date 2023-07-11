Dylan’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to lower-70s with some patchy fog. Once this clears out, I’ll look for partly to mostly sunny skies throughout as high temperatures warm into the upper-80s to lower-90s.

However, it’ll feel about 5 to 8 degrees hotter for most. Any rain chances we see should kick off during the mid to later afternoon before sunset. The highest chance for this will be in our coastal areas/I-95 corridor, but we could still see a few widely isolated rain chances in our inland through the first half of the overnight.

This trend of daily afternoon rain chances should continue throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures will also continue to gradually increase each day. We should be back in the mid-90s by Thursday/Friday.

Since we’ll have an abundance of moisture during this time, heat index values will warm back to triple-digit heat values. This means we may have to put out heat advisories during the weekend.

Regardless, throughout the rest of this week/weekend be sure to drink plenty of extra fluids and avoid spending too much time outdoors without taking a break in the shade.

