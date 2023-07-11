Sky Cams
Hilton Head begins traffic data collection

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C (WTOC) - Counting the car, bike, or foot traffic in an area gives local governments a better understanding of the communities they serve.

It’s a process currently underway in one part of the Lowcountry.

Each and every year the town of Hilton Head collects a traffic data collection typically over a few years in the month of June, due to a shift in the numbers though this year it’s taking place this week in July.

They set the collection around the 45th busiest day of the year, showing a change in when tourists are coming to the island. The assistant town manager says the numbers bring an important context.

“It gives us an understanding over a longer period of what our traffic conditions are here and how we can manage infrastructure to better suit the needs of the community,” Shawn Colin said.

The numbers are being gathered at 13 locations around the island and Colin says it keeps them aware of potential changes in traffic patterns.

This data collection isn’t the only conversation point surrounding major roads on the island this week.

