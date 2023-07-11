Hilton Head Island residents listen to proposed changes to Highway 278

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Big changes could be on the way to one of the most traveled roads in the Lowcountry.

U.S. Route 278 has been a constant point of conversation on Hilton Head, with a specific focus over the last few years on the entryway to the island. Tuesday morning though, that focus shifted.

It’s the main road that takes people around the town, or more simply...

”It’s the heart of the island.”

That gentleman is one of many members of the public who sat in on this three-hour workshop listening as a group of engineers presented their ideas for improving the crucial roadway.

”I have a great concern about how this moves forward and I want to see what the thinking is,” said Tom Crews.

Town leaders say they share that concern and want to make sure any potential charges are done right.

“The expectation is that we balance and create more of a parkway feel - slower speeds, better treatment, better landscaping,” said Shawn Colin, the assistant town manager for Hilton Head.

Right now, speeds are high, and the town says serious crashes happen too often.

“We need to make some bold moves and some significant considerations for change.”

The presentation took a wide scope, but improvements to this vital route have specific goals you can expect the town to prioritize.

“To increase safety, to reduce the amount of incidents we have between bike and pedestrian users and vehicles, and create a more consistent network.”

The assistant town manager says staff will take the conversations and recommendations from this workshop into consideration and bring back a more detailed presentation to council in the coming months.

