Hyundai signs partnership with Southeastern Tech in Vidalia
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai is working with local technical colleges to find and train workers for the meta plant in Bryan County.

The signing means potential employees for Hyundai and potential careers for Southeastern Tech students.

A few signatures created an new program to train electric vehicle technicians through the school. The program will include three courses for automotive shop operations, automotive electrical principles, and the operation and service of electric vehicles

“Hyundai recognized the importance of the technical college system in Georgia. In fact, there are a part of how this announcement of this plant happened,” Brent Stubbs said.

School leaders pointed to the opportunities students will have for jobs and a career.

“The big benefit is that we get access to the latest and greatest technology. We’ll even be using some of their equipment,” Larry Calhoun said.

Both sides point to the regional employment impact the met plant will have.

“Our research shows that people from the area surrounding the plant, even where we’re standing right now, are already driving in that area for work”

Hyundai will have agreements with Southeastern Tech, Savannah Tech, and Coastal Pines Tech’s Baxley campus.

