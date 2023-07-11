Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 07-11-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s absolutely gorgeous today with natural shade in the way of friendly cloud coverage and many of us are still working our way to just 90°. The beaches won’t make it to 85°. A weak sea breeze is on the move so don’t discount a brief downpour this afternoon. Other than that, looking good; 83° at 8:33pm sunset.

Daybreak Wednesday 73, perhaps one or two cities will cool down to the upper 60s like this morning in Statesboro and Baxley. Afternoon highs near 92 away from the beaches. Less than a 20% chance of a sea breeze shower.

Thursday 73/94 and relatively dry again.

A weak surface trough may develop Thursday into Friday increasing our rain chances Friday to 30-40% with temperatures in the mid 90s. The moisture increase will pump up the dew points resulting in heat heat indices from around 106° to 110°. A heat advisory may be issued.

This weekend a couple of waves of energy will ripple through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with high in the middle 90s and widely scattered afternoon showers and storms. Feel like temperatures will again feel like triple digits.

MARINE...Southerly winds will persist into tonight with speeds holding 5-10 kt, seas 1-2 ft. Wednesday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft. Thursday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft. Friday...SW winds 10 kt, seas 1 to 2 ft and a slight chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

